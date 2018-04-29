About the Role:

Progressive GE is currently recruiting for an experienced Project Manager for a leading EPC contractor in Dubai - A global leader in Power and Transmission and Distribution sector.

Roles and Responsibilities

- Project Management for construction and execution of KV substation and associates cable works

- Provides schedule update data and information to enable updates of schedules and monitors progress against schedule

- Ensure Health and Safety requirements and compliance

- Planning for the jobs and tasks complete dates with the consultant, owner and the Company as per the agreed contract.

Requirements

- Must be approved by Gulf local authorities

- Degree qualified in Electrical Engineering

- Worked with Main EPC Contractor

- 15+ years experience

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.