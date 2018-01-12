About the Role:

TITLE: Project Manager l

DURATION: 6 Month Contract

LOCATION: Houston (only local/commutable candidates)

SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 8 Hour Days at 5 Days a week.

RESPONSIBILITIES:



* Ability to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

* Leadership and directing work to make an impact.

* Establish a cost-effective environment.

* Establishes and defines project team organization under guidance from supervisor.

* Assures that adequate Project Controls for the project are functioning.

* Analyze project controls documents with knowledge across a spectrum of projects.

* Coach and mentor project team.

* Read, analyze and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, mechanical flowsheets, piping specifications and governmental regulations.

* Write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals.

* Presenting weekly reports and progress updates

* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner

* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written

* Planning, organizing and running small projects up to $10MM TIC.

Requirements:



* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or technical field.

* 5 years MINIMUM experience in the petrochemical and/or pipeline industries with 1-4 years exp. as a project manager or engineer.

* Working knowledge of applicable pipeline and engineering codes/standards and their application.

* Professional Engineering license preferred but not required.

If you are interested, please reach out to me @

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.