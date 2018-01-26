Project Manager

About the Role:

Core Responsibilities: Manage Cathodic Protection Construction Projects and Surveys. Works closely with Engineering, Construction Services, Environment, Land and various other internal groups in the head office and field locations. Decision Making: Makes decisions and recommendations on medium complexity issues within established guidelines, procedures or policies. Duties: Requires general to mature engineering knowledge while managing deviations from standard methods while more senior individuals will manage the coordination of difficult and impactful assignments by utilizing new approaches to come up with solutions to unusual problems and resolving most conflicts. The candidate should have at least basic knowledge of cathodic protection systems in the pipeline industry. Overnight travel will be required with this position.



Best candidates will have pipeline cathodic protection experience along with project management experience PMP and/or PE certifications are a plus. PM's must work with limited leadership and be able to work in a team environment. Travel is heavy during warm weather months and less during winter months. Travel by car and flight required. Overtime often when traveling, minimal when in Houston office. Must have very good organizational skills and speak clearly to our Operations and Contractor stakeholders. This position does require a technical or construction related degree.



