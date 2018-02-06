About the Role:

Overview

Our client are seeking 2 Project Managers based in the North and South of England.

The Project Manager is responsible for the management of a group of assigned Gas Replacement projects, Multiple Occupancy Building Projects, Diversionary and CAPEX projects, including all aspects of development and performance management. Ensuring that the individual projects in their portfolios are delivered safely, to time, quality and budget.

Responsible for ensuring high standards are applied in the management of all aspects of individual projects and their alignment with the overall SGN Project and Amec FW T&D business objectives. Focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of project delivery and outwardly on its coherence with SGN's programme of works and also their technical codes and standards. Ensure good channels of communication exist at all times between the associated stakeholder groups

Key Duties

Demonstrate effective individual and collective SHE leadership and promote enthusiastic SHE culture. Manage Safety through early development incorporating life cycle designs that minimise risk to personnel. Drive the "Safety by Design" philosophy through the project delivery process.

Accountable for the approval of the scope of works, the plan and the target cost for each element of all projects assigned to their portfolio.

Accountable for team consistency in the preparation and presentation of project controls to be deployed on the project, including but not limited to; PMP, QA/QC Plan, project programme, risk & change management, EVM analysis, internal budget control and cash flow throughout. Providing reports for the Project Management Team to the required standard and deadlines.

Prioritising the assignment of project resource to individual projects, and resolving conflicting requirements at a portfolio level. Drive performance, actively seeking to improve and optimise project delivery. Ensure that performance management ethos and practice is adopted by project delivery teams.

Qualifications



Engineering qualification (Degree / HND / HNC) or equivalent industry track record

Recognised SHE qualification such as NEBOSH

Full clean driving licence

Negative result for the compulsory Drugs and Alcohol test in line with Parent Company policy.