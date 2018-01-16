Project Manager (Gold Mining)

About the Role:
The Role:
Purpose:
To coordinate the safe and cost effective execution of all Opencast Mining operations on the site and to ensure the achievement of production, cost and HSEQ targets at the highest standard and quality.
Strategy:
* Provide Strategic and Change Leadership to the Site Opencast Mining Team
* Align Strategy to customer business requirements
Policies and Procedures:
* Implement approved Opencast Mining Policies, Management Standards, Procedures, Protocols, Guidelines and Toolkits at Site Level
Production Management:
* Conduct daily Site Briefings
* Oversee topsoil removal operations
* Manage loading operations.
Reporting:
* Coordinate the daily, weekly and monthly site reports
Business Improvement:
* Participate in JAC RIJK AL-RUSHAID CONTRACTING & SERVICES CO. LTD Business Improvement initiatives
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Action Orientation
Leadership
Problem Solving and Analysis
Planning and Organizing
Maintaining Quality Results
Change Orientated
Building Strong Teams
Influencing
Approaching Work Strategically
Resilience
Aware of HSE Impact
Aware of Financial Impact
Creating Development Opportunities
Communicating Skills
Technically Competent
Cross Functional Awareness
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Bachelor in Mining Engineering
PMP is a plus
A proven track record with 10+ years of experience in Project Management, ideally within the mining industry.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.