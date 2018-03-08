Project Manager - High Voltage Cable Lay

About the Role:

Chartership in Engineering or Project Management (or currently following the path to chartership)

Edinburgh base or willing to commute to Edinburgh daily

Transmission & Distribution, Renewables or High Voltage (> 400kv) Cable Lay project exposure

NES Global Talent have partnered with a high voltage transmission supplier on the East Coast of Scotland who are recruiting Project Managers for their export cable circuit projects across the UK.Our client operates within relatively low voltage through to ultra-high 400kv turnkey projects and we require Project Managers who have an exposure to such a range in cable lay projects and have been working within the onshore and offshore renewables sector – connecting arrays to the national grid.Currently our client is in the stages of completing their largest offshore project to date, however, they are always at the forefront of cabling projects and have provided innovative solutions connecting wind farms to our grid. Due to this they have many projects scheduled for the foreseeable future and are looking for Project Managers who are ready to push boundaries and deliver on time, within budget whilst exceeding client expectations.The roles are staff positions and are well remunerated with keen packages.The key requirements for the Project Manager are as follows:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.