PROJECT MANAGER - NORTHEAST U.S.

About the Role:
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
NORTHEAST U.S.
TRANSMISSION LINE AND SUBSTATION PROJECTS
Responsibilities:
Coordination and completion of projects
Oversee all aspects of projects, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and monitor and summarize progress of project
Prepare reports for upper management regarding status of project
Oversee process of inspections of company assets (transformers, switch gears, poles, etc.)
Ensure that project budget is maintained
Input project data into asset management database
Requirements
5+ years of experience in the field or in a related area
Familiar with a variety of the field's concepts, practices, and procedures Electricity Distribution, Preventative Maintenance Programs) highly preferred
Extensive experience and judgement to plan and accomplish goals
PMP preferred
Engineering degree HIGHLY preferred
