Project Manager, Solar Plant

About the Role:

On behalf of a leading EPC client I am currently looking for a 4 Project Managers for a Major Construction of Solar Plant based in Saudi Arabia.

Experience and background needed:

1 10 - 15 Years' experience2 Electrical background preferred by Mechanical also considered3 Experience working on the Construction and full project life cycle of Solar Plants4 Must have PV Solar Plant experience5 100 MW and above, essential6 Local to KSA or GCC experience or similar environment7 EPC or Contractor background (Not developer)

This will be a 12 month extendable contract and is ideally suited to a Project Manager who could mobilize quickly after offer.

The client will provide accommodation and transport when in Country and your VISA and Payroll will be provided by Progressive so you will have the support from us to ensure the contract is as smooth as possible.

If interested, please send your updated CV and I will call.

This is a fantastic opportunity working on one of the largest Solar Plants in the region.





Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.