Project Manager Utilities, Alabang, Philippines

About the Role:

Project Manager / Lead Project Engineer - Food and Beverage Project - Philippines (Manila)



Location:Alabang, Philippines

Start Date:Immediate Starts

Typical working week / Month:Expect to work 5 or 6 days per week dependent on operational requirement

Package:Day Rate and 6 month contract with option to convert to a full time employee



The Company



A Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment in Dairy, Food & Beverage sector



The Projects



Reporting to: Engineering manager & Project Director



Multiple Projects within the Food, Beverage and Dairy Processing Industry - Projects will be focused in the Philippines



The Role



• Creates and executes project work plans and revises as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements

• Manages day-to-day operational aspects of a project and scope.

• Reviews deliverables prepared by team before passing to client.

• Manages project budget

• Sets and manages client expectations.

• Develops lasting relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.

• Continually seeks opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.

• Scope of work includes: Ammonia Compressor, Freezers, Cooling towers, Chilled Water Systems





The Requirements



• 10 + years of experience gained working in regulated process industries

• Experienced in delivering projects as an project engineer, process engineer, mechanical engineer or project manager

• Experience gained working on food, beverage and dairy projects

• Right to live and work in Philippines

• Excellent ability to control deliverables i.e. cost, time and quality

• Ideally you would be experienced in an array of different utilities packages of work

• Experienced in working with: Ammonia Compressor, Freezers, Cooling towers, Chilled Water Systems





