Project Manager Utilities, Alabang, Philippines

About the Role:
Project Manager / Lead Project Engineer - Food and Beverage Project - Philippines (Manila)
Location:Alabang, Philippines
Start Date:Immediate Starts
Typical working week / Month:Expect to work 5 or 6 days per week dependent on operational requirement
Package:Day Rate and 6 month contract with option to convert to a full time employee
The Company
A Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment in Dairy, Food & Beverage sector
The Projects
Reporting to: Engineering manager & Project Director
Multiple Projects within the Food, Beverage and Dairy Processing Industry - Projects will be focused in the Philippines
The Role
• Creates and executes project work plans and revises as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
• Manages day-to-day operational aspects of a project and scope.
• Reviews deliverables prepared by team before passing to client.
• Manages project budget
• Sets and manages client expectations.
• Develops lasting relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.
• Continually seeks opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.
• Scope of work includes: Ammonia Compressor, Freezers, Cooling towers, Chilled Water Systems
The Requirements
• 10 + years of experience gained working in regulated process industries
• Experienced in delivering projects as an project engineer, process engineer, mechanical engineer or project manager
• Experience gained working on food, beverage and dairy projects
• Right to live and work in Philippines
• Excellent ability to control deliverables i.e. cost, time and quality
• Ideally you would be experienced in an array of different utilities packages of work
• Experienced in working with: Ammonia Compressor, Freezers, Cooling towers, Chilled Water Systems
