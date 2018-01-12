About the Role:

My client is actively looking for a Project Planner to work for a UK leading Highways Company in the South West.

The project that this role is required for initially is to work on a highways scheme in the South West. The role will require some visits to site to work with the team and develop both client facing contract programmes, but also to work on collaborative workshops and programmes with client and supply chain.

The key responsibilities for this role will include the following

* Updating the Detailed Design Programme* Continually review and develop the preferred construction sequence* Commence construction readiness planning* Arrange, facilitate and provide output from client and supply chain collaborative planning sessions* Cost load the schedule* Generate Earned Value Analysis from the cost loaded schedule.* Monthly updating of the schedule and reports* Update and analyse the schedule based on the effects of events which may affect the current plan

The successful candidate will possess the following

* Technically skilled, effective and efficient in Primavera P6 planning software* Experience of working in a major highways project environment* Ability to scrutinise design information and provide value adding input* Civil construction background* HNC or degree educated in Civil Engineering* Longevity in previous employment

Duration - 12 Months +

Location - South West

Rate - Negotiable

If you're interested, please let me know by sending your most updated CV.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate next week.

