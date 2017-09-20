Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Staffordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
617218
Posted on
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 6:31am
About the Role:
4 x Project Quality Engineer - 6 month contract - Staffordshire
I am currently looking for 4 Project Quality Engineer on contract for 6 months (will extend)
Position - Project Quality Engineer x 4
Duration - 6 Month Contract (will extend)
Location - Staffordshire
Interviews - End of this week and start of next week
The essential skills and experience I need are:
* ITP experience is essential
* PPAP experience is a bonus
* DFMEA & PFMEA experience would be good
* Inspection on manufacturing equipment
* Putting quality plans together
* Client facing
If you wish to be considered for the position available or you would like more information on the project and job, please e-mail an up to date CV with a contact number to: dom.hodgson@g2recruitment.com or alternatively call me on 0117 968 9000
