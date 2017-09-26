About the Role:

Job Description: RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Provide guidance to support the Project Leadership Team in achieving "Nobody Gets Hurt". Champion for application of EMDC based safety processes to benefit project safety performance.

* Support / Advise Project Manager, Project Leadership Team, and Safety / SSH&E Leadership Team in areas of safety / health and emergency preparedness.

* Develop project level plans / programs as required by the Operations Integrity Management System (OIMS) and / or the project management team. Ensure establishment of adequate control processes and implementation per the Project Safety Plan.

* Work closely with Contractor to establish plans that meet EM / Project requirements and follow through with management team and Contractor to ensure effective implementation.

* May assume specific OIMS, Health or Security responsibilities when a designated OIMS, Health or Security Advisor is not assigned.

* Develop / deliver technical presentations.

* Provide guidance and functional support to Site Safety Advisors.



OTHER SERVICES NEEDED

* Collaborate with Senior Project Safety Advisor to ensure alignment of project safety strategies / plans.

* Work with Company and Contractor's site management and Safety, Security, Health, and Environment (SSH&E) organizations to implement the project and site safety, health, and security programs. Verify implementation of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor's Safety Plan.

* Facilitate implementation of systematic Safety processes to assure compliance with the Project Safety Management System (PSMS) requirements. Includes direct support for key EMDC requirements such as Safety Leadership Workshops, Job Safety Analyses (JSA), Observation / Intervention processes, ergonomics, and office safety.

* Advise Contractor of client's Safety requirements, expectations, and best practices. Communicate and coordinate guidelines for client safety awareness, recognition, and incentive programs.

* Guide / support Contractor to assure implementation of Project Site Safety and Health Plan and appropriate compliance monitoring.

* Monitor and support the activities of the Contractor's Project Safety organization.

* Organize and coordinate the safety training program.

* Provide support for risk assessments and studies as defined in the Project Safety Plan. Ensure results are addressed as relevant field work is executed.

* Collect, analyze, and report data on leading indicators, safety performance and safety initiatives to project leadership team, working with Contractor and administrative support staff.

* Facilitate regular Safety inspections, assessments, and audits at the various project sites in accordance with established EMDC processes or as requested by project management. Develop project Safety Audit Schedule, conduct site Safety audits and assist Project Management in responding to project audits.

* Ensure effective safety communications across the Project Team, Contractors, SSH&E Management Support and other key stakeholders.

* Organize and participate in investigation and follow-up of incidents, including development of remedial action plans. Provide root cause analysis expertise to support these efforts and review reports.

* Share safety-related Lessons Learned between sites and outside organizations.

* Facilitate / encourage heightened SSH&E awareness and behavior throughout the project.

* May facilitate the Project Safety / SSH&E Leadership Team meetings.

* Develop Safety / Health / Emergency Preparedness and Response-related aspects of the Project Team training plan and support implementation.

* Facilitate coordination / oversight for training, drills, and other matters related to Emergency Preparedness and Response.

* Function as the interface between Medicine and Occupational Health (MOH) and the Project Team.

* Support implementation of Malaria Control Program or other vector-borne disease program (where applicable) * Guide Contractor's safety personnel in support of Site Safety Advisors.

* Monitor, investigate, identify and resolve project Safety issues, evaluate Safety Metrics, and provide reports to responsible line management, Senior Project Management and Function, as required.

* Provide Project Team Safety training as stipulated in the Project Safety Plan and as required within the Project Team.

* Provide regulatory compliance support as relates to safety, health, security, or emergency preparedness and response.

* May be asked to perform other services by the SSH&E Function, Project Leadership Team, and / or the Senior Project Safety Advisor.

* Maintains a high degree of ethical conduct.

* Ability to work in harsh environments (examples include temperature and / or humidity extremes, remote locations with limited amenities) with changing priorities.



QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE

* Prefer 5-10 years of demonstrated work experience in Construction Safety-related positions (including some prior oil & gas experience); Safety related experience with facilities fabrication, construction, transportation, and pre-commissioning as appropriate for specific project.

* University degree and / or technical diploma / certification (e.g., Certified Safety Professional, Petroleum Engineer, NEBOSH, etc.) or equivalent * Thorough knowledge of Safety standards, codes and practices.

* Preferred working knowledge of safety management practices, processes, and expectations.

* Ability and desire to function and develop successful working relationships with emphasis on effective communications in an integrated project team environment.

* Must be able to effectively communicate / influence multiple levels, from Senior Level Manager to Worker.

* Willingness to travel / live away from home for extended time periods.

* Proficient in use of



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.