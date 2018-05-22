About the Role:

We are seeking a Project Scheduler / Project Controls Specialist for a program of capital construction projects. This role will be located in San Diego, CA.

This position is responsible for developing and maintaining project / program schedules using Oracle Primavera P6. The position requires developing complex project schedules working with functional leads and project managers. The schedule will then be maintained throughout the project life-cycle via feedback from the internal project team as well as input from contractor and vendor schedules and associated communication. The output will be presented in a manner that facilitates the planning and execution of the project in line with project objectives. Critical and near-critical paths will be identified as well as trends to help project team stay on track. The position requires the ability to review, assess, process, and quality check detailed information and database inputs on a weekly basis. Candidate must have an eye for detail and the ability to follow and understand internal and external Customer processes. Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in engineering, construction management or related field. Minimum 3 years of experience in scheduling, cost, database entry/usage, and estimating preferred. Proficient computer skills especially in Oracle Primavera P6 software. Thorough understanding of critical path method. Scheduling experience in heavy industrial, transmission line, or other linear project types is a plus. Excellent written & verbal communication skills. Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

