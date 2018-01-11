Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £35000 to £40000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 628991 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Subsea Survey client is seeking a Project Tendering Coordinator for a 6 month contract commencing asap.



You would be jointly responsible for sales and marketing functions of the Company. Tendering for contracts and participate in the business development and client liaison and relationship management in these areas in accordance with the Profit Plan



Main duties:



To perform marketing of business line services within geographical areas of Company

To liaise with other divisions in joint commercial activities

To prepare pre-qualification and tender documentation in accordance with Company's IMS in consultation with Business Line Managers

To negotiate contract terms in consultation with the Contracts Manager

Handover contract information to Project managers in accordance with Company's IMS

Provide support to others in the Commercial Department

Participate in the production of Department and Company plans and budgets

Keep informed of the Company's capacities and capabilities in business lines and in general

Responsible for supervision of the Commercial Assistants to ensure that all schedules and deadlines are met



