Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£35000 to £40000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
628991
Posted on
Thursday, January 11, 2018 - 10:25am
About the Role:Our Subsea Survey client is seeking a Project Tendering Coordinator for a 6 month contract commencing asap.
You would be jointly responsible for sales and marketing functions of the Company. Tendering for contracts and participate in the business development and client liaison and relationship management in these areas in accordance with the Profit Plan
Main duties:
To perform marketing of business line services within geographical areas of Company
To liaise with other divisions in joint commercial activities
To prepare pre-qualification and tender documentation in accordance with Company's IMS in consultation with Business Line Managers
To negotiate contract terms in consultation with the Contracts Manager
Handover contract information to Project managers in accordance with Company's IMS
Provide support to others in the Commercial Department
Participate in the production of Department and Company plans and budgets
Keep informed of the Company's capacities and capabilities in business lines and in general
Responsible for supervision of the Commercial Assistants to ensure that all schedules and deadlines are met
