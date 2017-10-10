Proposal Engineer

About the Role:
- Proposals consist of the preparation of proposals to develop domestic and/or international business and also include making recommendations to ensure that bids and orders received are at acceptable profit levels
- Under general guidance of supervisor or more experienced engineer, perform various proposal and cost estimating duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of established practices.
- Pursue initiatives to improve effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Electrical Engineer degree
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
SAP and Microsoft office
