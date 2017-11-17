About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Proposals Engineer to take responsibility for preparation and submission of tenders throughout all phases of the corporate proposal process. The successful candidate will compile bid packages ensuring that these are high quality, accurate and demonstrate both Technical and Commercial strengths.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Proposals Engineer will be responsible for compiling tenders for the company in line with the business plan targets, maintaining customer satisfaction and good client relations. The successful candidate will have the ability to identify, understand, interpret and collate customer requirements and compile compliant and alternative technical and commercial bids as required.

Upon receiving the inputs from all involved departments, the Proposals Engineer should be prepared to challenge proposed solutions in order to optimise costs & schedule.

Other duties include:

* Ensure timely submission of proposals to Clients* Check and review bids when required* Training, support and assistance to members of the team as well as other colleagues on an ongoing basis* Ensure clear handover from tendering to Projects of information for all secured opportunities, ensuring all risk and opportunities are communicated to the Project team in a timely manner* Attend/Lead ER, CR, Handover and Kick off meetings when required* Ensure that all systems are maintained and developed in line with company procedures* Review previous Projects costs in order to ensure that costings and labour hours are accurate and up to date* Ensure product track records are maintained with accurate project information

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must be educated to degree level (or equivalent), have a strong analytical, commercial skills and an understanding of Engineering principles in order to carry out preliminary design and estimation of Company products.

Previous work experience as a Proposals/Tendering/Contracts Engineer preferably within the Oil & Gas or Offshore Construction industries is also required.

Ability to read and understand specifications and drawings is preferred.