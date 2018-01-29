Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £20 to £21 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 632495 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Engineering Fabrication client is seeking an experienced Proposals Engineer with a strong technical/engineering background to compile and deliver for review, technical proposals, including commercial cost (in conjunction with company Cost Accountant) of the project to the company.



This will be a contract position, starting immediately for a period of a few months.



In line with and compliant to the client tender requirements, company procedures, systems and processes.

Ensuring at all times the company presents a high quality equipment package, that attains client technical requirements at a commercial cost base which is achievable / profitable to / for the company within a competitive market, and can be achieved within the presented lead time.



Where applicable provide technical assistance to Sales Engineers / Managers in client meetings / conference calls, ensuring the company has a full understanding of the client application requirements and equipment expectations.



What we are looking for:



M Eng or B Eng required

Professional qualification Management.

Time served Engineering Craftsman in Sales or Business

Proven track record in proposals / sales role

Engineering or Sales related work experience.

Full knowledge of International Winch and Deck Machinery markets, products and associated drive and power systems including applications.

IT literate with Microsoft Package experience.

Excellent communication and organisational skills.

International travel experience.

Experience of C-Sam and CRM Packages desirable.





MAIN DUTIES



To compile for approval technical proposals, technical clarifications and calculation sheets.

To compile, for approval, commercial costing and commercial quotations to according to technical scope and calc sheets.

To compile for approval full tender documents with support from key stakeholders.

To visit clients (when required) to discuss the technical proposals and support sales team at client meetings during negotiation stages as required.

Carrying out all tasks, duties and responsibilities in accordance with company Sales and Reporting Procedures.

To receive and act on relevant clients feedback in a timely manner.

Always promote the company when offsite or in the company of clients, friends and acquaintances.

To proactively engage with drawing office for support on proposals.

To proactively engage with engineering for support on proposals.



Financial Performance

Generate costs for proposals with finance

Engage with stakeholders for agreement on proposal pricing







