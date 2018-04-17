About the Role:

The Role:

Job Title: PSCM Category Specialist - Operations & HSE

Location: Sunbury

Day Rate: £330-£345 LIMITED COMPANY



Role Synopsis:

The role is in support of the PSCM Ops & HSE team, which itself covers a variety of activities including rotating equipment, engineering services, turnarounds and general maintenance, chemical managed services, valves, health, environmental remediation, aviation and logistics. The role involves end to end sourcing activities, including Strategy & Bid List development, Sourcing (using e-procurement tool Ariba), bid evaluation, negotiation and Recommendation for Award, Contracting and Contractor Management.



Key Accountabilities

HSSE:

* Champions HSSE and promotes compliance with the company's Code of Conduct

* Strong focus on Compliance and Counter-party Due Diligence. Actively 'speaks up' with any concerns or issues

* Routinely communicates openly and with integrity with key business stakeholders to ensure alignment of PSCM and the internal customer requirements



Sector Strategies:

* Apply project Category Management processes and tools across assigned market sector projects to drive category strategy and improve overall business performance

* Support demand planning and establish category management plans to facilitate achievement of business goals, working across functions as required



Contract and Supplier Management:

* Undertake contract administration activities including Call Off issuance, support invoice queries and any dispute resolution as may be required

* Deliver robust cost management and minimise business risk through ensuring rigorous contract management controls. Monitor spend report data to ensure spend is within contract sanction value. Flag requirements for new sourcing activity

* Establish Key Performance Indicators for contractors; monitor through Performance Review Meetings (PRMs) to ensure continuous improvement of supplier performance

* Support HSE or other investigations from time to time as required

* Develop and manage supplier relationships with key suppliers including leading PRMs

* Track actions to close from PRMs



General:

* Maintain accurate records in Maximo (P2P system) and Ariba of all sourcing events and contracting activities to ensure compliance and cost recovery

* Perform Counter-party Due Diligence checks to mitigate external supply risk from supplier selection through to contract execution and management

* Support any Audit enquiry as required

* Support in maintaining ISNetworld records for suppliers as may be required

* Apply and champion common processes and contributes to continuous improvement of these

* Work closely with international team members, including coaching if required and work collaboratively within the category



Criteria:

* University degree (3-4 year Bachelor degree) or equivalent

* MCIPS or equivalent professional PSCM qualification

* Strong understanding and experience of implementing Category Management processes.

* Experience of Upstream Oil & Gas, preferably with knowledge of Ops & HSE sector

* Track record of successful PSCM delivery in complex, challenging environment. Ideally within the upstream environment and with experience working with Joint Ventures and/or National Oil Companies

* Ability to communicate effectively with suppliers and internal clients, particularly with dispersed geographies and various nationalities

* Strong focus on compliance to PSCM standards to ensure cost recovery

* Demonstrable HSE focus and understanding of Ethics & Compliance / ABC issues

* Attention to detail and high accuracy in PSCM activities including system record data entry

* Analytical abilities including marketplace and financial analysis as needed for category management



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.