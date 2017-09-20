About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Pump Person, based Offshore
Responsibilities will include:
Provides first line maintenance for cargo, ballast and inert gas equipment
Set up, cargo, ballast, COW systems for safe operations
Set-up inert gas plant for safe operations and shut-down on completion
Ensure effective operations of systems including deck pumproom watch duties during cargo offtake, crude transfer, ballast, COW and slop tank operations
Control and manage cargo, off-spec and slop tank steam heating as advised by the Marine Supervisor and Marine Cargo Operator
Execute and record cargo, chemical, ballast tank, bilge and void space ullages including interface readings
Carry out sampling of cargo, chemical, ballast tank, bilge, void space and hydraulic tanks as required
Operate and maintain all marine system manual valves
Assist marine department in preparing cargo and ballast tanks for inspections and repairs
Assist the Marine Department with Planned and Corrective Maintenance including Safety and Environmental Critical Elements
Act as helideck team assistant and assist the deck crew with supply boat operations
Manage anti-pollution equipment provision and procurement
Slop tank management including operation of the slop water treatment package
Marine valve hydraulic system maintenance and operations including monitoring and management of hydraulic tank oil levels and stock onboard
Ensures good standards of pump room housekeeping are maintained
Acts as an isolating authority for marine systems under the supervision of the Marine Supervisor and Marine Control Room Operators
Carry out pre and post offtake system checks including valve line ups for offtake and stripping operations
Verifying marine system field status in communication with the Marine Control Room Operator
Assist with the maintenance of safety equipment, including life rafts, davits, fire extinguishers, lifejackets etc
Monitor the marine cargo control system during offtake operations to allow the marine control room operator meal breaks
Qualifications
Extensive education, mechanical and / or marine qualifications, trade certificate or other relevant qualification.
Experience
Relevant operating experience on an FPSO facility and / or crude oil tankers
Knowledge of FPSO / tanker operations and marine equipment maintenance
Experience with Safety Management System and Computerised Maintenance Management System
CERTIFICATION / LICENCE GUIDELINE
OPITO Offshore Helideck Assistant (HDA)
Basic Oil and Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations
BOSIET
OGUK medical
CA-EBS including shoulder width measurement
MIST
Contract position - 3/3 rotation
