Python Developer

About the Role:

I am looking for an Engineer (Python) for a contract position based in Cambridge who have the following skill:-

* Python Scripting* Automated testing and continuous integration* Reporting, diagnosing and fixing software issues* Using version control

Desirable Skills:

* Knowledge of some/all of the following Python modules: PyQt, numpy, pandas, ctypes, socket, struct, threading* Ability to read and understand C/C++* Experience with Agile development methodologies

If you are interested in the role please send an updated CV or have any questions do get in touch.

To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales