Python Developer

Required:

* Good knowledge of Python as a programming language across different applications not only web apps or data processing* Good knowledge of Networking, TCP/IP and UDP, some experience in socket programming.* Good knowledge of Python testing frameworks and software testing in general* Ability to read and understand C/C++

Desirable:

* Experience in development of standalone desktop applications with C++ or Python and PyQt* Experience in development of testing applications for manufacturing processes* Experience working with embedded systems

