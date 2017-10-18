QA Associate Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

(eCompliance and Data Integrity)



The successful candidate will have:



A minimum of five years' experience working with automated systems in a cGMP environment



Experience of designing and delivering training courses



Experience of writing / reviewing compliant policies and procedures



Up to date knowledge of current industry regulations and expectations



Experience in equipment qualification



Experience of fronting in audit / regulatory inspection



Experience in delivering projects of cross functional teams to an agreed timeline



Excellent written and verbal communication skills



Ability to influence, negotiate and persuade



Presentation Skills



Ability to work strategically



Ability to manage/develop a team and effectively prioritise.



Ability to effectively use risk management principles



The Company:

One of the world's leading private biotechnology companies, developing and manufacturing innovative biotechnology-based medicines for human healthcare products, with a focus on microbial-derived biologics .



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Scientific Degree



