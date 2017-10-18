QA Associate Manager

About the Role:

The Role:
(eCompliance and Data Integrity)

The successful candidate will have:

A minimum of five years' experience working with automated systems in a cGMP environment

Experience of designing and delivering training courses

Experience of writing / reviewing compliant policies and procedures

Up to date knowledge of current industry regulations and expectations

Experience in equipment qualification

Experience of fronting in audit / regulatory inspection

Experience in delivering projects of cross functional teams to an agreed timeline

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to influence, negotiate and persuade

Presentation Skills

Ability to work strategically

Ability to manage/develop a team and effectively prioritise.

Ability to effectively use risk management principles

The Company:
One of the world's leading private biotechnology companies, developing and manufacturing innovative biotechnology-based medicines for human healthcare products, with a focus on microbial-derived biologics .

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Scientific Degree

About Fircroft:
