About the Role:

The Role:

Identifies all non-conformances and records and reports as necessary.

Performs QA/QC inspection on and off-site.

Performs in-progress and final inspection of maintenance performed to ensure all quality standards have been met.

Performs raw material and parts inspection. Prepares all necessary forms and paperwork needed.

Inspects for proper use of tools, proper repairs and proper adjustments. Performs all other position related duties as assigned or requested.

Performs review of vendor quality documentation.

Develops inspection and test plans.

Witnesses quality tests on behalf of the project.

In addition to the QA/QC Inspector III duties, they will be expected to provide oversight on other aspects of the fabrication process including but not limited to material procurement and receiving, fabrication schedule, shop space availability, fabrication staff availability, fabrication sequencing, fabrication progressing, quality inspections, and report generation.



Requirements

High School Diploma

5 - 7 years experience

Experience in upstream oil and gas equipment and fabrication Capital Project Management preferred Certification from American Welding Society (AWS). American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) Certification desired, not required Knowledge of Quality audit methodology desired



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.