Company
Progressive GE
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
640053
Posted on
Sunday, April 15, 2018 - 12:37am
About the Role:
Progressive GE is currently recruiting for a QAQC Engineer.
This is working for a Main EPC contractor in Dubai for a short term contract.
- Candidates must have must have experience working on the construction phase of substations (132/ 11 kv).
- Candidates must have prior DEWA approval.
- Candidates must hold a Civil Degree.
- 5+ years experience.
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
