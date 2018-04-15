QAQC Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
640053
Posted on 
Sunday, April 15, 2018 - 12:37am
About the Role:

Progressive GE is currently recruiting for a QAQC Engineer.

This is working for a Main EPC contractor in Dubai for a short term contract.

- Candidates must have must have experience working on the construction phase of substations (132/ 11 kv).

- Candidates must have prior DEWA approval.

- Candidates must hold a Civil Degree.

- 5+ years experience.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.