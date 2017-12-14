QAQC Inspector

About the Role:

A Global Oil and Gas company is currently looking for experienced QA-QC Inspectors for a 2 month contract working on a weekly basis in Carrollton, TX

This would suit an experienced QA-QC inspector who is ready to assist with massive acquisitions in the Permian, as the oil and gas industry is recovering from the downturn- our client is ahead and ready to start contractors immediately!

We are looking for QA-QC Inspectors with the following background:

* Minimum of 5 years experience in oil and gas industry* Experience in plant and manufacturing preferred* Strong oral and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and effectively in one-on-one or group situations.* ASP/CSP certification is a plus* Great interpersonal skills* Local candidates to Carrollton, TX are strongly preferred

Here's what you'll get in return:

- 2 month contract with the great potential to extend

- Pay from 23-29 an hour

- Mon-Fri schedule

- Eligibility for Benefits

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please feel free to message me for more information!

