QC Inspector

About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy
PRGE are recruiting for a highly skilled and qualified QA inspector to work for one of the market leaders in the Oil & Gas industry based in Shawnee, OK. This will be a contract to direct hire position and the possibilities for career progression are endless. Please find below the esseentials for the job.
ESSENTIAL
* Receiving inspection and testing.
* In-process inspecting and testing in accordance with Quality System work instructions. Included in this are reading drawings/blue prints, determining methods for dimensional inspections, inspection of paint and other coatings, weld inspection, and identification of material and inspected items to show inspection status.
* Final inspection to verify that items exhibit acceptable workmanship and that inspection reports/certificate of conformance are completed and ready for shipment with the product.
* Visual weld inspection of welds and base material.
* Maintenance of logs, filling out nonconforming material reports, and other required records of inspection and tests.
* Assuring that inspection gages and equipment are in current calibration.
Required
* High School Diploma or equivalent.
* 5 years Quality Control experience in manufacturing environment or equivalent.
* Sr. Inspectors should have previous training and/or experience in the following areas:
* Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) inspection
* Geometric tolerance
