Quality Administrator (Engineering)

Fircroft are currently working in partnership with global leader who specialise in the design and manufacture of bespoke engineering solutions for the nuclear energy, nuclear decommissioning and defence markets. Our client is a key player. They design, manufacture, assemble, and install, as well as offering on going specialist support services. They are a core subsidiary of a global group that operates in over 50 countries and is the largest supplier, installer and service provider in this sector including remote handling, inspection equipment, waste handling solutions, shielded containments, and reprocessing equipment. Due to continued growth and project pipeline the company are looking for a number of ambitious Technical Administrator to join their ranks.

* Basic checking and validation (e.g. legibility, missing operation stamps/signatures) of documentation/certification

* Sorting and filing of Lifetime Quality Records documentation/certification.

* Data input on to Lifetime Quality Records document registers.

* Chasing of missing documentation/certification from internal and external sources.

* Scanning of documentation/certification.

* Assembly of Quality documentation packs in line with customer requirements.

* Undertake additional tasks as directed.



Careers in the nuclear sector offer you the chance to work on challenging, interesting and diverse projects. And with the sector experiencing a period of growth both nationally and internationally, with a particular emphasis on the UK market, our client relies on a continuous flow of talent coming into their organisation.

With primary locations in the UK and Genoa, as well as representative offices in France, Romania, Slovakia and Argentina, career opportunities also have a global reach.





Essential Skills / Qualifications:



* Previous Quality experience within an engineering/industrial background is essential.

* Basic technical knowledge and an understanding of material certification is essential.

* Experience within the nuclear/defence industry is preferable.

* Must be an excellent team player who has experience of working with colleagues and customers of all levels effectively.

* Must have good keyboard skills.

* Must be capable of building relationships with others to achieve key objectives.

* Have good problem solving skills and an eye for detail.

* Must have good administrative and organizational skills whilst working to a high degree of accuracy.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:



* An understanding of projects and be able to plan tasks around schedules and targets is desirable.

* Self managed and motivated - able to work with minimum supervision and able to use own initiative to provide solutions to problems. This is a key requirement of the role



