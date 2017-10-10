About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting permanent opportunity for a Quality Assurance and Compliance Engineer to work for a successful tier 2 nuclear company in Warrington.



Principal Responsibilities

* Abide by the Company's stated values and support the mission statement;

* Observe the Company's Equal Opportunities Policy;

* Provide front-line regional support to the Divisional QHSE Director;

* Support the management system certification programme (quality, health, safety and environmental) and take the lead on both internal and external audit activity.

* Reporting to the Divisional QHSE Director.



Parallel Responsibilities

* Provide QHSE support to the Division's other UK sites as required

* Ensure the site's arrangements for employee safety (e.g. first aid, fire prevention/protection, routine inspection and testing of apparatus, etc.) are maintained.



The Company:

Our Client is one of the UK's leading suppliers of instrumentation for a diverse range of applications in the nuclear industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications/Experience:

* Minimum HNC in a science, engineering or quality assurance discipline;

* Management systems lead auditor training delivered through a recognized body (e.g. BSI; LRQA; etc.)

* Awareness of lean/kaizen principles and their application;

* Knowledge of UK nuclear industry organizations, operating sites and regulatory bodies;

* Good working knowledge of ISO9001:2008 (preferably with some transitional training for the 2015 standard);

* Good working knowledge of the general requirements for OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001



Skills

* Self-motivated with excellent time-management skills;

* Good literacy and numeracy skills;

* Good level of computer literacy, especially with common Microsoft® products;



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Previous experience with Q-Pulse would be advantageous.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.