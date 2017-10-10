About the Role:
The Role:
Exciting permanent opportunity for a Quality Assurance and Compliance Engineer to work for a successful tier 2 nuclear company in Warrington.
Principal Responsibilities
* Abide by the Company's stated values and support the mission statement;
* Observe the Company's Equal Opportunities Policy;
* Provide front-line regional support to the Divisional QHSE Director;
* Support the management system certification programme (quality, health, safety and environmental) and take the lead on both internal and external audit activity.
* Reporting to the Divisional QHSE Director.
Parallel Responsibilities
* Provide QHSE support to the Division's other UK sites as required
* Ensure the site's arrangements for employee safety (e.g. first aid, fire prevention/protection, routine inspection and testing of apparatus, etc.) are maintained.
The Company:
Our Client is one of the UK's leading suppliers of instrumentation for a diverse range of applications in the nuclear industry.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications/Experience:
* Minimum HNC in a science, engineering or quality assurance discipline;
* Management systems lead auditor training delivered through a recognized body (e.g. BSI; LRQA; etc.)
* Awareness of lean/kaizen principles and their application;
* Knowledge of UK nuclear industry organizations, operating sites and regulatory bodies;
* Good working knowledge of ISO9001:2008 (preferably with some transitional training for the 2015 standard);
* Good working knowledge of the general requirements for OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001
Skills
* Self-motivated with excellent time-management skills;
* Good literacy and numeracy skills;
* Good level of computer literacy, especially with common Microsoft® products;
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Previous experience with Q-Pulse would be advantageous.
About Fircroft:
