Quality Assurance Associate - Hertfordshire- 6 Month Contract

G2 Recruitment
Hertfordshire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
618267
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 4:37am
About the Role:

My client are a market leading organisation and are looking for a Quality Assurance Associate to work alongside a knowledgeable and dedicated team for an initial 6 month contract. The person must be a good communicator and be flexible enough to adapt to new challenges.

Key Skills;



* GMP
* Knowledge of SOPs
* Data analysis
* Good communication skills

Beneficial;



* Supply chain experience
* Project management experience

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Hertfordshire

Duration - 6 Months +