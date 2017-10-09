Quality Assurance Associate - Hertfordshire- 6 Month Contract

About the Role:

My client are a market leading organisation and are looking for a Quality Assurance Associate to work alongside a knowledgeable and dedicated team for an initial 6 month contract. The person must be a good communicator and be flexible enough to adapt to new challenges.

Key Skills;

* GMP* Knowledge of SOPs* Data analysis* Good communication skills

Beneficial;

* Supply chain experience* Project management experience

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Hertfordshire

Duration - 6 Months +