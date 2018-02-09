About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Quality Assurance Engineer, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Provide input and support to Operational Personnel during Daily Drilling Meetings, HAZID & HAZOP studies
Record, track and follow up on operational & equipment failures
Provide input into the Company HSE reporting systems
Provide input to statistical analysis & reporting of Quality data
Initiate, progress, follow up of performance failure investigations with Vendor's & Service Providers
Coordinate, schedule and facilitate Supplier Quality Meetings (SQM)
Review and approval of Vendor & Service Providers Quality Assurance and Inspection & Test Plans
Qualifications & Experience
BSc degree in a relevant discipline with appropriate associated experience in an oilfield service or manufacturing environment
Trained Lead Auditor
Experience working within QHSE management, systems and processes environment.
Proficient in statistical Qualitative and related Ops Data Analysis.
Proficient in drafting and delivering technical reports and presentations.
Proficient knowledge of key Oil & Gas Industry Regulations, Relevant National / International Codes & Standards and primary manufacturing processes.
Proficient knowledge of Drilling and Wells operations / equipment and the application of Quality Assurance.
Proficient in Project Management, Process Mapping & MS Office Professional Applications software.
Contract position
