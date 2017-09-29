Quality Assurance Specialist

About the Role:

Essential Responsibilities:

* Maintain a document management system compliant with regulatory and quality requirements

* Performs QA document control functions, including document login, tracking, processing, review, distribution, release and archiving of documents

* Provides guidance and advice on approved procedures, standardization and requirements associated with the document management system

* Ensures accuracy by reviewing documents for completeness, proper authorization and impact to other quality systems

* Collaborates with cross-functional departments to ensure timely implementation of document change requests

* Executes strategic initiatives to improve the document management system

* Investigates deviations against the document management system and develops effective corrective action plans

* Develops training content for document management processes and procedures

* Provides training to new staff on document management processes and procedures

* Support audits (internal & external) in order to verify that regulatory and quality requirements have been met

* Coordinates the revision, review, approval and obsoleting of SOPs and other GMP documents

* Responsible for ensuring area managers perform annual review of all cGMP documents and SOPs

* Organizes and ensures accurate and reliable filing systems for all paper-based GMP documents

* Maintain SOP binders

Requirements

Required:

* Minimum BA/BS or equivalent

* Biopharmaceutical, Biotech, Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Quality professional with a minimum of 3 years hands on experience with document management in one or more of these regulated industries with direct document control experience

* Experience using document management software in the Biopharmaceutical, Biotech, Pharmaceutical or Medical Device industries

* Familiar with FDA regulations including Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, FDA Guidance, and ICH Guidance

* Very good oral and written communication skills

* Ability to work independently, as well as with others

* Detail and goal oriented and able to exercise good judgment

* Able to multitask, handle multiple projects at one time, and change priorities based on business needs

If interested in this role, please email your CV