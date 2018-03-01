Quality CMM Inspector

About the Role:

The Role:

- Responsibilities includes inspection equipment and components to ensuring that the parts either meets or fails drawing specifications.

- Utilize tolerance measurement tools, GD&T standards for components within design qualifications.

- Validate result output.

- Requirements are a minimum of a High School diploma and knowledge of geometry and trigonometry principles.

- Some machine shop technology and tooling coursework a plus.

- Minimum of 3 years QA experience operating laboratory-grade scanning Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) with either Zeiss Calypso or PC DMIS experience.

- Minimum of 3 years QA experience setting up and operating measuring systems to rapidly and accurately define complex, non-geometric shapes (without straight edges) such as turbine blades, screw and scroll compressors, gears, pistons, cams, crankshafts and fluid / gas ports.

- Knowledge of inspection analysis, scheduling and reporting.

- Previous programming CAD / CAM experience a plus. Previous experience in a professional racing environment preferred.

- Must be knowledgeable in Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance (GD&T), surface roughness, manual inspection, surface plate techniques and raw material specifications.

- Previous experience with form & surface roughness program measurement system experience preferred.

- Knowledge of universal inspection tools and machine tool programming.

- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office - Word & Excel.

- Ideal candidate possesses effective interpersonal skills; good verbal and written communication skills; strong organizational and time management skills and the ability to work in team environment.

- Must be self-motivated, self directed with minimal supervision and works well under pressure and meet deadlines.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.