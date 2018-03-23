About the Role:

A leading multinational oil & gas company is seeking a Quality Engineer.

The Quality Engineer role is responsible for the oversight of the project Company Provided Items (CPI) and Builder Furnished Equipment (BFE), and assurance activities within the delivery teams Subsea and Floating Production Unit.

Specific deliverables include, but are not limited to:

* Application of the project self-verification procedure for identification of supply chain risks at the following key milestones: PO, kick-off, pre-production meeting, FAT and preparation/ release for preservation.

* Attendance to supplier meetings where required.

* Oversight of Procurement Status reports, Expediting reports for the project in the USA, in Europe and Far East.

* Conduct process audits and implement site surveillance plans for fabrication sites, pipe coating and spool-base operations, under the direction of the Subsea Quality Lead.

* Participate in subsea component EFAT, SIT and preparation for Load-out; follow equipment during offshore installation and testing.

* Oversight of the coordination and inspection activities performed by Company and the Contractors of the project and report out to the Delivery Quality Leads.

* Verification of databooks - this will include an oversight of data-books for package components and sub-assemblies, and will cover specifically hazardous area and hydrocarbon systems. This will also extend to systems which require regulatory compliance approval, as per the Quality objective of the Project Execution Plan (PEP).

* Development of technology within the coordination, inspection and reporting process.

Essential Education

* Bachelor of Science or Technical / Vocational Institute certifications Essential Experience and

Job Requirements:

* Minimum 15 years of experience in QA/QC role.

* Previous experience in working inspection databases, managing inspectors and reviewing inspection reports.

* Working knowledge of subsea equipment manufacturing, testing and integration; thorough understanding of fabrication yard activities for the manufacturing of PLETs, manifolds and jumpers and subsea risers and flowlines.

* Experience with loadout and installation of above equipment,

* Ability to influence, interface and work effectively with multiple delivery teams and functions.

* In depth knowledge of Microsoft databases such as Excel, ability to report out charts and status reports based on large amount of data.

