Quality Engineer - Midlands - £35-40/h

About the Role:

A leading Aerospace client of mine is currently looking for an experienced Quality Engineer to join them in January on a contract basis at their site in the midlands.

Key Requirements:

* Good understanding of RCA and corrective actions* Good Knowledge of root cause corrective action (RCAA)* Experience working within an aerospace environment ideally used to working to NADCAP, CAA, FAA, AS 9100 standards* Previous experience conducting audits as either a lead auditor or internal audit trained.* Must be able to work through multiple quality issues relating to products, processes and culture.

Responsibilities:

The position will cover all aspects of quality processes from dealing with suppliers through to internal audits. As the quality engineer you will be helping to modernise processes and dealing with quality issues for suppliers so a good experience of dealing with suppliers would be highly beneficial.

Vacancy Summary:

Title: Quality Engineer

Location: Derbyshire

Rate: £35-40/h

Start Date: January 2018

Duration: 6 months initial

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on your latest CV and I'll be in touch shortly to discuss further.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.