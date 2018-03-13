Quality Management Systems Coordinator

About the Role:

We are currently seeking a highly skilled, professional QMS Coordinator who will work at our Nucleus site in Wick and report directly into the Information Security & Compliance Manager. The objective of this role will be to ensure the Nucleus Site successfully implements and maintains certification with BSI to ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 management systems in line with its contractual requirements with NDA.



This role is working part time - 2/3 days per week.



The successful candidate will be a reliable professional who fully understands the requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 and able to ensure these requirements are embedded within all the Nucleus sites operational procedures in line with contractual and all applicable legal requirements.



S/he should be familiar with risk management, an excellent communicator, and have an excellent understanding of all ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 standards. We are looking for someone to join us in our commitment to operating in a contractual, legal and ethical compliant manner while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in business and successfully achieving our objectives.



Duties and Responsibilities

* Develop and maintain mandatory policies and procedures that meet the requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & ISO 18001

* Ensure all internal audits are completed and carried out the Nucleus site in line with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & ISO 18001 requirements

* Coordinate and minute Management Review meeting minutes in line with the requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & ISO 18001

* Maintain and update corrective action logs in line with the requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & ISO 18001

* Maintain and update Risk Assessment and Risk Registers in line with the requirements of ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & ISO 18001

* Liaison with Nucleus customers including the NDA on QMS compliance activities and provide progress update reports

* Produce monthly compliance reports with ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 & ISO 18001 requirements

* Maintain legal registers in line with contractual and ISO requirements.

* Ensure all required and policies and procedures are effectively issued and controlled in line with ISO document control requirements

* Lead all internal and external non-conformance root cause analysis investigations

* Produce corrective action reports where required in line with NDA's and IS0 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001

* Report any data security incidents to the Information Security and Compliance Manager



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Excellent understanding of document control in line with ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 requirements.

* Implement and embed ISO 9001 & ISO 27001

* Experienced in coordinating and chairing management review meetings

* Proactive work style, keeping ahead of the curve in auditing of processes, practices, and documents to identify weaknesses before they become problems.

* Critical thinking and attention to detail needed to evaluate business activities (e.g. policies, investments, client partnerships) and assess compliance risk

* Ability to collaborate with outside professionals, including Nucleus's NDA contacts, external auditors, and HR as needed.

* Solid understanding of what is needed to form critical plans to manage crisis events or compliance violations, should they ever occur.

* Teaching skills to educate and train employees on all necessary ISO standards regulations and industry practices.

