About the Role:
The Role:
An opportunity has arisen for a Quantity Surveyor working within the Cumbria office.
- Reporting to the Senior Quantity Surveyor you will work with the delivery team
- Ensure commercial challenge at all times to site teams
- Compile sub contract orders
- Attend internal and external commercial review meetings
- Negotiating with suppliers and subcontractors
- Manage the commercial aspects of subcontract accounts
- Maximising value and minimising cost
- Manage performance against business targets and KPI's
- Preparation of monthly management reports
Skills & Qualifications
- Industry relevant degree/HNC
- Commercial and contractual awareness (NEC3)
- Experience working with a main civil contractor.
- Good IT Knowledge
- Client focussed - dealing with a number of clients simultaneously.
The Company:
A leader within Civil Engineering across the UK and internationally. They have a proven track record in delivering major projects across a range of sectors.
