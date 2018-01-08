Quantity Surveyor

About the Role:

I have 10 new positions across New York and Massachusetts with one of the country's largest energy companies. I am seeking Quantity Surveyors who have experience within Electrical Transmission, Gas or Civil. Qualified candidates will be working in long term 12 months contracts across either NY or MA. Day to day duties will involve:



* Liaise between PM and Construction Supervisor to validate claims and change orders submitted by the contractor

* Understanding the Earned Value of projects based on the value of site activities and job progress

* Work with PM to assess likely forecast to complete based on crew efficiency and change impacts

* Provide site progress status to PM to enable timely cost and schedule updates

If you are interested please send me your resume and I will call you to discuss. These roles are set to commence work in mid Feb.

