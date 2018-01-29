RA Consultant - Germany/Remote - 10 Months

About the Role:

A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a Regulatory Affairs Consultant to join them on a contract basis for 10 months, the role will involve being based in Germany 2 days per week with 3 days working from home.

Main Responsibilities:

* Full lifecycle activities* EU product registrations* Authoring CMC Documentation* Liaising with health authorities

Key Requirements:

* 5+ years Regulatory experience* Module 3 CMC* Lifecycle maintenance (Product registrations, variations, renewals etc.)* Excellent knowledge of EU regulatory requirements* Product portfolio includes Migraine and Headache Therapeutic Areas* Excellent communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 10 Months

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Location: Germany (3 days/week Remote Working)

