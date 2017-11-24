Radioactive Waste Technical Support

About the Role:

The Role:

Our client, a leading nuclear waste management company, is looking to recruit two individuals on a permanent basis to join the Radwaste Technical Support team at the Winfrith nuclear site in Dorset.



This is an exciting opportunity to begin or expand a career within nuclear radioactive waste management which can lead to various careers including technical / operational / project management / health and safety / logistics.



Main Purpose of job:



To ensure compliant receipt and disposal of radioactive wastes. Job will also include providing support to sales and operations as well as ensuring consideration is given to waste compliance from tender through to final disposal. The jobholder is also expected to support the delivery of project work as a Task Manager supporting Project Managers.



Duties/Responsibilities

*Preparing paperwork to send waste to LLWR and other radioactive waste processing and disposal sites

*Support the Radwaste Technical Manager / Radwaste Transport Manager in re-allocating waste by assisting with determining cost breakdown for waste disposal and in data verification tasks.

*Supporting and ensuring compliance of waste

*Undertaking specialist technical assessments.

*Obtaining reports and information on radioactive waste management in UK and overseas and reporting to project and technical managers.

*Help prepare Dangerous goods notes

*Prepare waste acceptance paperwork and manage tracking database

*To be responsible as a Task Manager for delivering and leading small project tasks with guidance and support from Project Managers including responsibility for financial control of tasks.

*Working directly with or for Project Managers on detailed waste issues as directed by Radwaste Technical Manager / Radwaste Transport Manager and or Waste Compliance Manager.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

The successful applicant will have a scientific, technical or engineering background with ability to understand technical aspects of radioactive waste handling, processing, disposal and legislation and will be a team player with a professional approach



Other Essential Skills:

*Computer literate

*Attention to detail and ability to question

*Be able to work under specified and agreed time constraints

*Self-motivated

*Strong in building relationships and able to communicate at all levels



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

*Experience and knowledge of the radioactive waste industry

*Scientific degree





