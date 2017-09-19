About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to hire a RB199/EJ200 Engineer to work with a Aerospace maintenance company in Riyadh.



Job Purpose: RB199-EJ200 Technical Support Engineer

To provide engineering support for EJ200 (Eurofighter Typhoon) and RB199 (Tornado) engines.



Duties & Responsibilities



? To effectively resolve technical problems beyond the scope of the product unit operations group and liaise with the OEM where appropriate

? Review all incoming data and customer requirements in order to prepare detailed work instruction for operation personnel..

? Prepare Technical variances for submission to the OEM whilst ensuring compliance with the engine manufacturers, Quality Assurance and Health and safety procedures.

? Works closely with the engineers to eliminate root causes to problems in the overhaul process and carry out material review of all rejected items to identify trends and consider repairs on high cost items.

? Provide interpretation and clarification of overhaul data.

? Review service bulletins and manual changes incorporating amendments into production recording system.

? Review warranty claims and issue reports to management on the disposition of assigned items.

? Provide verbal and technical advice to customers.

? Produce reports relating to product serviceability repair summaries warranty failure analysis or product configuration.

? Provide technical support during the implementation of new processes, specify tools and test equipment and assist in the training on the overhaul and test methods.

? Advise on repair improvement schemes together with feasibility studies.

? Responsible for observing all applicable safety requirements and reporting any unsafe practices /conditions.

? Carries out special projects assigned.

? Carries out other duties assigned

? Coordinates with Finance and other departments to ensure that the product is delivered within budgetary constraints.

? Excellent interpersonal communication skills.

? A positive 'can do 'attitude.

? Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal supervision



Education, Skills & Qualification:

? Engineering degree or equivalent.

? Minimum of 5 years on the EJ200 & RB199

? Good writing and communication skills.

? Excellent interpersonal communication skills.

? Possess a positive can do attitude; self-motivated and ability to work with minimal supervision.

? A strong product and repair process technical background gained from within the aerospace engine overhaul environment.







