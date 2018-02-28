About the Role:
One of the largest and most technologically advanced Petrochemical complexes in Saudi Arabia.
RBI Engineer (Risk Based Inspection Engineer)
Saudi Arabia
Minimum 10 Years in Oil & Gas/Petrochemicals Plants. and Experience in Meridium Mandatory.
Job Description:
* Planning, establishing and implementing Risk Based Inspection program in all the production units of MTBE, EDC, Ethyl Benzene, Styrene, Ethylene, utility and Salt plant.
* Coordinating with section heads to organize the RBI team, conducting front-end Corrosion Engineering and data gathering workshops prior to the commencement of RBI analysis.
* Carrying out external, internal and on-stream inspection of static equipment / piping for their health assessment.
* Health assessment of ethylene cracking furnaces tubes and other parts using various NDTs like VT, UT, DPT, RT etc.
* Corrosion Monitoring, performing failure investigations, root cause analysis (RCA) and Metallurgical Analysis.
* Execution RBI program using API-580 guidelines, developing the plant integrity assurance manual (PIAM)
* Formulating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)
