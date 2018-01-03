- R&D Chem Tech

About the Role:

Title - R&D Chemist Lab Tech

Duration - 6 month contract

Shift Pattern - 8 hour shifts, 40 hour week with option of overtime

Work Location: Houston, TX 77032

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies Houston, TX for an R&D Lab Technician. If you want to work for a massive company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here.

Job Responsibilities

* Under direct supervision, uses appropriate test equipment and procedures to successfully conduct, document, and interpret test results.* Is expected to understand why each test is run; if there are any modifications required for these tests, the Associate is expected to do so using their independent judgment.* Can provide interpretations to more experienced scientists in the event of unforeseen test results and suggestions for test modifications.* Applies current laboratory Health, Safety, and Environment standards to perform routine optimization. Conducts research and development by applying theories, principles and practices to the development of new and improved products, processes and procedures.* Theories, principles and practices may vary depending on the research project.* Assists in developing the test plans for individual projects.* Collaborates with mentors to understand the basic content required to submit an invention disclosure by recognizing ideas that have Intellectual Property potential without disclosing confidential information.* Works effectively as a team member by communicating clearly and efficiently to provide innovative solutions. Focuses on attention to detail making sure work is done correctly, completely, and to the highest standards.* May participate in professional societies in area of specialization.

Job Requirements

Requires an Undergraduate degree in STEM.

Previous experience is desirable.

