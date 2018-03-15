R&D Engineer (Mechanical Engineering)

About the Role:

As an R&D Engineer (Mechanical Engineer), responsible to the R&D Manager for provision of engineering service and expertise to both internal and external clients. This will involve design, calculations, FEA, drawings and project control work.

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

1 Fulfilment of design and Project Management duties in respect of assigned R&D projects in a pro-active manner, including regular interface with clients, colleagues and other contractors2 Preparation of bids, quotations, business plans and CAPEX applications for potential projects, revising as necessary and if accepted, controlling/monitoring costs3 Preparation of comprehensive programmes of work and equipment lists for assigned projects4 Responsibility for delivery of the products and services on time, on quality and on cost for allocated projects5 Liaison with client sales team, product leaders and business analyst to identify market opportunities

JOB CONTEXT, MAIN ACTIVITIES AND SCOPE:

1 Using Solidworks, create detailed models and drawings in support of the company's R&D projects2 Provide design-related input into kick-off, design review, project planning and other meetings3 Control the design process and ensure all necessary requirements have been met in line with the IMS4 Provide details of inspection requirements of designs5 Support design and commissioning activities on and offshore6 Check and approve drawings produced by other members of the team7 Modify designs, documents and drawings in accordance with company procedures8 Highlight and resolve any design issues following analysis9 Control and document Design Review meetings10 Able to work on own initiative11 Generate FDS (functional design specification)12 Control the design elements of projects including manufacture, QA, 3rd party verification with respect to timeframe and commercial considerations13 Review design processes and implement new or improved processes as necessary14 Provide input into CAPEX applications for the relevant R&D projects where necessary.15 Control and management of all commercial and technical aspects of assigned R&D Projects16 Preparation of job travellers for workshop staff to ensure all equipment and tooling is assembled / prepared to meet the time demands of the project and all consumables / parts are available17 Completion of all database / project process documentation as per Company's IMS procedures18 Ensuring all calculations are carried out to verify the suitability of procedures and equipment proposed to be used19 Production of detailed technical reports and procedures to the client standard20 Responsibility for ensuring assigned R&D Projects are carried out on time and to schedule, to the highest standards and within budget21 Monitoring/managing project performance and highlighting problem areas in good time to the Line Manager22 Ensure all QA/ HSE and personnel issues have been considered relevant to each project23 Attendance to client meetings [internal/external] regarding project interface24 Attendance offshore to support R&D when required to further understanding and data gathering for continuous improvement of equipment, surveys and running equipment25 Support R&D in a practical sense when needed to assemble and test equipment26 Willingness to work outside the normal working hours when required. Reasonable notice will be given