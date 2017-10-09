About the Role:

The Role:

Job Title: Receptionist

Primary Reporting: Office Manager

Location: London Office

Purpose of the job: To provide a first class front of house service and operate other support services to ensure a smooth running of the office environment.



Qualifications and experience

* School leavers certificate

* 5 years' of experience in a similar role

* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written

* Strong computer skills including MS Office software



Key responsibilities

* Providing comprehensive front of house service

* Managing walk in guests

* Directing all telephone calls to the correct department

* Creating and issuing of passes for visitors and staff

* Meeting room management - ensure all bookings and requests are handled correctly

* Management of general admin services

* Management of hospitality stock and facilities

* Postal courier services - receive incoming post and distribute as well as arranging international and local courier services for documents, parcel, samples etc.

* SAP support, e.g. building of PRs and SEs for Admin, IM and Tech Services department

* Travel services - handling all flight, hotel and visa bookings

* Corporate events- work as part of a team to plan, build and execute Sasol wide and also local events and social initiatives.



About Fircroft:

