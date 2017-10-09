About the Role:
The Role:
Job Title: Receptionist
Primary Reporting: Office Manager
Location: London Office
Purpose of the job: To provide a first class front of house service and operate other support services to ensure a smooth running of the office environment.
Qualifications and experience
* School leavers certificate
* 5 years' of experience in a similar role
* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written
* Strong computer skills including MS Office software
Key responsibilities
* Providing comprehensive front of house service
* Managing walk in guests
* Directing all telephone calls to the correct department
* Creating and issuing of passes for visitors and staff
* Meeting room management - ensure all bookings and requests are handled correctly
* Management of general admin services
* Management of hospitality stock and facilities
* Postal courier services - receive incoming post and distribute as well as arranging international and local courier services for documents, parcel, samples etc.
* SAP support, e.g. building of PRs and SEs for Admin, IM and Tech Services department
* Travel services - handling all flight, hotel and visa bookings
* Corporate events- work as part of a team to plan, build and execute Sasol wide and also local events and social initiatives.
