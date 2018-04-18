Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Arbroath,Angus,Scotland Salary £8 to £8 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 640220 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, based in Arbroath is looking for a Receptionist to cover on Monday 14th May & Tuesday 15th May 2018.



Candidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.



Duties:

Answering and rerouting calls in an interpersonally effective manner.

Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.

Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of management

Dealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.



Rate is £8.50ph + holiday Pay

37.5 hours per week

7.5 hours per day

8am - 4pm with 30 minutes for lunch