Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Arbroath,Angus,Scotland
Salary
£8 to £8 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
640220
Posted on
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 8:16am
About the Role:Our client, based in Arbroath is looking for a Receptionist to cover on Monday 14th May & Tuesday 15th May 2018.
Candidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.
Duties:
Answering and rerouting calls in an interpersonally effective manner.
Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.
Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of management
Dealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.
Rate is £8.50ph + holiday Pay
37.5 hours per week
7.5 hours per day
8am - 4pm with 30 minutes for lunch
Apply