About the Role:

The Role:

The Candidate Sourcing Specialist will provide support to Support to Information Technology/Software Engineering, Product Development, and Technical Consulting Services Positions for Ventyx.

This role is responsible for direct candidate sourcing, phone screening & interviewing, candidate communication and viability assessment.



Position Responsibilities:



* Develop sourcing strategies to identify candidates for critical and difficult-to-fill external searches with a focus on enterprise software/technical engineering positions.

* Conduct new candidate prospecting, including Internet database search & mining

* Network with candidates / prospect leads for new viable candidate prospects and referrals

* Develop new external candidates to support the talent pipeline for targeted skill and functional areas

* Conduct in-depth phone interviews and promote Ventyx's visibility/brand and reputation as an employer of choice.

* Provide candidate assessments that drive effective decisions to interview

* Write up candidate summaries (to include current compensation, salary expectation, motivation for seeking new opportunities, timing constraints, ability to relocate, etc.)

* Track all phone screen interviews, profile information, and interview results in the company's Hiring Management Tool (Taleo); Recruiting Results and Performance Statistics will be measured monthly with a focus on quality of candidates and number of candidates identified/sourced

* Ensure phone interviewing and candidate screening calls / activities are in compliance with applicable state, federal and local laws and Ventyx's Policies



Qualifications and Competencies:



Bachelor's degree is required plus 3-5 years direct recruiting and candidate sourcing experience for technical engineering and Information Technology professionals is required.

Must have exceptional candidate sourcing skills in the software engineering or high technology industry

Must have been in a role previously that required direct responsibility for new candidate identification, sourcing, networking/development, and assessment of candidate fit

Must possess extensive knowledge of internet sourcing tools and methods, including highly-developed proficiency with Boolean search logic, internet mining, engineering specific resume databases and ATS database search techniques; AIRS certification or other related search technology internet and direct sourcing training is preferred

Proven success with Diversity sourcing initiatives

Technical curiosity and savvy; ability, skills and initiative to self-educate regarding application and use of technical recruiting tools included devices, software and apps, and social media trends. Interest and knowledge of future recruiting trends and innovative technology

Strong understanding of a wide spectrum of Information Technology and Technical/Engineering jobs and where to find qualified talent

A combination of search business experience and on-site corporate recruiting experience is preferred

Must be very comfortable conducting in-depth phone interviews with highly technical engineers

Capability to use hiring management systems and search tools is required



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.