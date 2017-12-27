About the Role:

Job Title: Recruiter I-US

Location: Waltham Massachusetts USA 02451

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Job Purpose

Responsible for executing the Workforce Plan, recruitment strategies and full lifecycle recruitment process, across the designated jurisdictional region, in order to recruit high caliber talent to meet the staffing requirements of the business functions via internal and external applicants.

Key Accountabilities

* Identify and source candidates through internal and external channels ensuring positions are filled with high caliber individuals.* Work collaboratively with Resource Planning to understand the resourcing needs of the business, execute the Workforce Plan and to ensure candidates meet business needs.* Influence and drive the implementation of talent acquisition plans and strategies, assuring a qualified, diverse pool of candidates to fill open positions as well as talent gaps identified through the succession planning process.* Develop strong relationships and work collaboratively with the designated jurisdiction to develop candidate pools to enable successful resourcing.* Secure appropriate involvement of company leaders within the business to achieve recruitment outcomes.* Creates and maintains a "ready now" candidate pool through such means as continuous review of resumes, cold calling recommended external candidates, and career fairs.* Conducts initial screenings to provide a high quality shortlist of candidates to hiring managers.* Maintain and monitor applicant tracking systems in order to keep applicant data up to date.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.