Recruiter II

About the Role: Short term contract Recruiter role supporting the



recruitment for Global Projects and Engineering



function located in Houston. This role will be providing



support to a lead recruiters.







The ideal candidate must be able to function in a high-volume



environment and provide a broad level of recruiting



support. The support will include: sourcing



candidates, identifying top talent, and pre-screening



candidates to meet various staffing requirements.



Assistance with first round phone interviews will also



be required.







ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.



Other duties may be assigned. Search for qualified



candidates to meet client needs through the Internet



and various job boards. Contact candidates, screen



resumes to determine match to available positions



daily. Occasionally help setting up interviews and



prepare candidates for the interviewing process.



Build relationships to generate referrals, identify



needs and market candidates to the lead recruiter.







KEY COMEPENTENCIES: Ability to perform each



essential duty satisfactorily. Knowledge of Corporate



policies and procedures. Knowledge of state and



federal laws regarding employment practices. Must



be able to demonstrate above average



communication skills. Ability to demonstrate effective



planning and organizational talent. Must possess a



strong initiative and ability to work in a fast-paced



environment. Capability to demonstrate proficiency in



Technical (Engineering) and Managerial recruitment



and selection techniques. Ability to read and



comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and



memos. Ability to write correspondence. Ability to



effectively present information in one-on-one and



group situations to management and other



employees of the organization. Ability to interact



effectively with all people. Strong knowledge and



experience in Excel, Word Processing and



PowerPoint. Ability to interpret a variety of



instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or



schedule form.







QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.



5+ years’ experience in recruiting



Demonstrated proficiency in Technical (Engineering)



and Managerial recruitment, candidate selection



techniques, heavy sourcing for candidate leads and



excellent candidate stakeholder management.







