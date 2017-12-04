Recruitment Consultant (Engineering)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £1 Per year Job Type Permanent Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 625814 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Carlton have an opportunity for an experienced Recruiter to support our clients with their engineering enquiries.



You will ideally have experience recruiting technical and engineering disciplines within the oil & gas industry and be familiar with both the contract and staff scene.



What we offer:



Opportunity to work with a well known recruitment brand in Aberdeen.

Work with a large portfolio of well established clients ranging from operator to service sectors.

Competitive salary package

On-site car parking

Excellent on-site facilities including gym and restaurant.



Engineering/Technical Recruitment Consultants



Overall Job Purpose

Resourcing of personnel for a wide range of engineering and technical disciplines across a large client base for UK and Overseas staff and contract positions.



Daily Duties/Responsibilities

*Utilise various mediums (electronic databases, specialist publications) to advertise vacancies.

*Search and selection of candidates of all Engineering disciplines.

*Meeting, interviewing and registering Engineering personnel.

*Review and coding of incoming CV's for registration into company database.

*Relationship building with client & candidate.

*Negotiation of packages offered.

*Negotiation of placement fees.



Ideal Candidate

The ideal candidate will have:

*Engineering or technical recruitment experience within the Oil & Gas, Civil, Building, Pharmaceutical or Technical environment/industry.

*Experience of global recruitment best practices.

*Excellent communication skills.

*Excellent Team player

