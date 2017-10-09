About the Role:

Recruitment Manager

Recruitment Manager| Berlin | Negotiable Salary| Permanent

My client is based in Berlin, they are currently urgently recruiting for an experienced recruitment Manager to join their established HR team. This is an excellent opportunity for a recruitment specialist to join a growing and exciting business, where you will be responsible for multiple tasks to help you and the company grow together

Essential skills for the recruitment manager role:

- Fluent English Speaking

- 5+ years in recruitment

- Past experiences with planning and executing marketing activities

- Strong writing skills to produce adverts and build a talent pipeline

- University degree is also a must

Desirable skills for the Recruitment Manager role:

- German language

- Experience working and recruiting in the IT field

Job: Recruitment Manager

Type: Permanent Role

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP but willing to wait for the right candidate

My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the position of Recruitment manager role. Please don't hesitate in applying for this position as interviews will be beginning ASAP. Also please feel free to call Samuel James at G2 Recruitment on 02071676816 to discuss the position further.

